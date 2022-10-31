Three a cappella singing groups will be featured at Songfest 2022 at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas for a free concert this Saturday.
Organizers will welcome Hims of Praise, Sterling and the Hour of Truth Chorus during the concert which begins at 6 p.m. at the church, 201 W. First St. in Lampasas.
“We’ve held a song fest each year since 2018, except for 2020,” Jim Rutland said. Rutland is a member of Hims of Praise and one of the organizers of the musical event.
Both First Street’s Hims of Praise, and the award-winning group Sterling are repeat performing groups. A third group, the Hour of Truth chorus from Austin, will round out the evening’s list of a cappella groups,
Songfest is an annual event and features a capella music, which is vocal singing without musical accompaniment. The style has become popular in recent years because of TV shows like “Glee” and movies like “Pitch Perfect.” A cappella music was performed recently at Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service.
The men’s group Hims of Praise has been together for more than 20 years, performing at local festivals and events throughout Texas.
The members of Sterling have performed all over the world for more than 25 years. Their award-winning combination of humor, audience engagement and rich four-part harmony are sure to delight crowds wherever they go.
Newcomers to Songfest are the Hour of Truth Chorus from Austin. The group was organized in 1976 and has participated in many events throughout the state.
A love offering will be taken and light refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the concert, according to organizers.
Each group will offer CDs and other items for sale after the concert.
