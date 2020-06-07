KEMPNER — Shannon Caylor never seems to stop moving.
By the time she sits down for a moment Saturday afternoon to talk about the second anniversary luau at Camp Caylor, she’s slightly out of breath and covered in sweat.
But she’s happy to see customers returning to enjoy the outdoor activities, food, and adult beverages offered by her business.
“We’ve been busier than usual,” Caylor said of the last few weeks of business, “and I hope it stays.”
Caylor and her husband had the idea for Camp Caylor toward the beginning of 2017. Caylor was getting ready to leave the military and had thoughts of starting a winery. The seeds of that idea ultimately evolved into Camp Caylor.
“It’s supposed to be a backyard feel,” Caylor said. “We have a bunch of games to play. A lot of them are the giant version, like giant chess, giant Jenga ... all the things that you can’t really afford for yourself, but out here we can share them all and have fun.”
Caylor said it took 18 months to get from idea to opening. Part of the issue was finding a property that would allow her and her husband to serve alcohol while letting adults have the feel of being, at least for a few hours, at camp. They had hoped to locate in Lampasas, but didn’t want to become a restaurant so they could serve alcohol. So they started looking at land in Lampasas County.
“This was the eighth property that we looked at,” Caylor said. “And it had the right shape, because it looks like a wine barrel.” The camp is located along U.S. 190 just outside the city limits of Copperas Cove.
“Wine was (the) number one thing we wanted to do,” Caylor said. The business now has five types of Camp Caylor-inspired wine, four of which are branded with the camp’s rooster mascot. They also have craft beer and cider as well as mixed drinks made from wine.
Caylor is very appreciative of her customers, saying they helped keep the camp in business during the COVID-19 pandemic by buying the camp’s signature wines. She said interest in Saturday’s luau had been strong, with reserved tables for the event selling out before the gates even opened. Caylor said up to 150 people could be seated comfortably for the event.
Bob Jericho was putting the final touches on some of the ribs that would be served at the luau later in the evening. He started cooking Friday to make sure the 300 pounds of whole pig being served at the luau was ready.
“About 12 hours,” Jericho said about the cooking time needed to roast a whole pig. He also cooked 40 pounds of chicken to add to the luau menu. Cooking for crowds is nothing new for Jericho, as he runs “The Wave” food truck in Copperas Cove.
Caylor said she hopes more people will take advantage of the open space at the camp to have fun and maintain some social distance.
She’s uncertain what their next big event will be, but said game nights will continue on Thursdays, while karaoke will be happening on Fridays.
