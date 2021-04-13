Deputies with the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office were busy Sunday, arresting a man wanted out of Bexar County and later, assisting in a high-speed pursuit out of Williamson County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Around 6:55 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the 800 block of Private Road 1236, about 10 miles west of Lampasas, for a tip that a 50-year-old man wanted out of Bexar County was hiding at a rural property.
The caller told deputies that the man was wanted for a sex offense. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mark Mason was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony. He had a “recommended bond” of $150,000, the release said.
Along with game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Lampasas County deputies went to the property and arrested Mason without incident. Mason is being held awaiting extradition to Bexar County, the release said.
High-Speed Pursuit
Later on Sunday, Lampasas County deputies assisted in a high-speed pursuit of a man out of Williamson County that ultimately ended in Burnet County.
Around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, a Lampasas County sergeant was alerted of a high-speed pursuit involving Texas Department of Public Safety troopers that was going north on U.S. Highway 183 from Williamson County into Lampasas County.
Two deputies assisted in the pursuit and unsuccessfully attempted to deploy spike strips to slow down the driver of the 2009 Toyota Prius.
The vehicle made an abrupt U-turn at the intersection of Highway 183 and County Road 4006 and headed south, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, the release said.
Once in Burnet County, the driver of the Prius turned right on County Road 963, driving on the wrong side of the road, before losing control and striking an embankment.
All units involved in the pursuit converged on the vehicle and arrested 36-year-old James Crawford of Elgin. He was charged with evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.
He was booked in Burnet County Jail and faces a total bond amount of $6,000.
