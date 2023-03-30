Zach Carnley

Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is now owned by Zach Carnley, owner of Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel and Cremations in Lampasas.

Zach Carnley, a funeral director in Lampasas, has acquired a funeral home in Copperas Cove.

Carnley, owner of Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel and Cremations in Lampasas, bought Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, effective March 27, the funeral home said Thursday.

