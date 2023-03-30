Zach Carnley, a funeral director in Lampasas, has acquired a funeral home in Copperas Cove.
Carnley, owner of Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel and Cremations in Lampasas, bought Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, effective March 27, the funeral home said Thursday.
The Copperas Cove funeral home, 1614 S. Farm-to-Market 116, will be Sneed-Carnley’s second funeral home location.
Viss Family Funeral Home was owned by Ronnie Viss from 2020 until 2022. Viss was became co-owner of Scott’s Funeral Home in the same location in 2012 before renaming it after him when he became full owner in 2020.
Viss died in a tragic boat-loading accident on May 7, 2022, at Temple Lake Park.
Upon Viss’ death, his business partner Daren Moore assumed ownership, and he handed it over to Carnley.
