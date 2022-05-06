While investigating a hit-and-run accident Friday, Lampasas police were led to a middle school where a teacher, the other driver, was ultimately arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Michael Foreman, 57, was arrested at LISD Middle School on suspicion of driving while intoxicated Friday, according to a news release from the Lampasas Police Department Friday afternoon.
At 9:27 a.m. Friday, LPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Key Avenue and Sixth Street in reference to a two-vehicle accident.
“Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle that reported to be involved in the said accident,” the news release stated. “The driver reported to officers that the second vehicle left the scene before the officers’ arrival.”
Police said the driver was able to provide details including a description of the vehicle, a partial license plate number, and that the other driver was wearing an LISD identification tag.
“Shortly after the initial report, officers located a vehicle at the LISD Middle School matching the description given,” police said.
The vehicle, according to police, had damage consistent with the reported accident.
“Foreman was interviewed and it was determined that he was the driver of his vehicle during the said accident,” police said. “It was suspected by officers that Foreman may have been intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.”
Police said Foreman was booked into the Lampasas County Jail Friday.
