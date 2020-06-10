Lampasas Public Utilities will be reinstating late fees, door tag notices, and disconnects regarding non-payment of utility accounts effective July 1, according to city officials.
The city suspended those fees beginning March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Please contact the utilities office at 512-556-3641 if you have questions or concerns regarding your bill.
Lampasas Public Utilities, 312 E. 3rd St. in Lampasas, is open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and social distancing guidelines are in effect.
Staff Report
