A Lampasas man was killed on Thursday night after the truck he was driving left the road and overturned, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Around 11:17 p.m., “a 2007 Dodge pickup truck, operated by 54-year-old Shawn Thomas Figurski ... was traveling northbound on U.S. 281 (when) Figurski left the east side of the road, lost control and rolled over multiple times” seven miles north of Lampasas, according to DPS.
