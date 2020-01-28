A Lampasas Middle School student was arrested Monday, according to school district officials.
School administration officials and a resource officer conducted an investigation after the student was accused of making threats of violence, Chane Rascoe, superintendent of Lampasas ISD, said in a Facebook post.
Rascoe said the district will follow district policies and take appropriate action, but he said the student will be charged by law enforcement.
“We want to assure you that we take all security related incidents very seriously, and we will always exercise caution regarding matters of safety,” Rascoe said in the post.
District administrators and educators have been reminding students of the consequences of making a threat.
Rascoe urged parents to let their students know if they see or hear anything threatening the safety of the schools or students to report it immediately.
