LAMPASAS — When Cord Jackson was a boy growing up in Lampasas with two brothers and a sister, the kids gathered around their dad on Christmas Eve as he read the classic poem, “The Night Before Christmas,” before they went to bed.
“Then we’d all go upstairs and sleep as long as we could — if we could sleep,” Jackson said.
Next morning — at the crack of dawn, of course — it was time for the morning scramble back downstairs and mad dash to see what Santa left under the tree. Sometime later, around noon or so, the family would head over to Jackson’s grandparents house, where aunts and uncles and cousins gathered for lunch and another round of gifts.
“There was always a big meal, a big spread … typically turkey, but it was potluck, so there would be a theme of some sort, but it would depend,” Jackson said. “After lunch, everyone would gather in the living room around the Christmas tree and the kids would open presents one by one. That’s what I mostly remember — being in that living room and seeing all that going on.”
Jackson’s grandfather was Reid Schaub, a well-known area musician and master luthier who gave Cord his first hand-crafted Schaub six-string guitar when he was 12 years old. Now 32, Cord is a music teacher, a multi-instrumentalist who plays in an Austin-based band, “The Pocket Thieves,” and also performs solo, including regular Thursday night gigs at Wool and Vine wine bar on the square in downtown Lampasas.
It might come as no surprise that one of his most memorable Christmas presents as a kid was music related.
“One gift in particular I remember … I was a pre-teen and I got a high-hat stand for drums, a pair of high-hats, a cymbal stand and a cymbal. Drums was my first instrument, so that one sticks out in my mind.”
Holiday celebrations have changed over the years, and new traditions have evolved, Jackson says. He and his brothers and sister and maybe some of the cousins will get together this Christmas, probably at their aunt’s house for the customary potluck, but the gift giving has taken on a new twist over the past years.
“We have a newer kind of Christmas tradition for that,” Jackson said. “Our grandparents are both gone now, but the next generation — there are great-grandkids now — and my generation always finds a place to get together.
“What we do is, my siblings and I will throw our names into a hat and match up names — this person will buy for this person, and that person will buy for that person. We’ll set a dollar amount to spend. And a similar thing with the bigger cousins and such.
“And we will exchange handmade gifts. We’ve probably been doing that for about 10 years now. I made a kind of introductory ‘How to play mandolin’ manual for one of my cousins, one time, and I’ve written a couple of songs and played them for the person whose name I drew. I have recordings of those.
“I’ve got a different idea in mind for this year — something I’ve never done, but we won’t talk about that.”
Getting everyone together every year is the best part about the holidays for him, Jackson says. Everything else is a bonus.
“The family part is definitely the best part about Christmas,” he said. “The one time of year you get to touch base with everybody. I love to be able to see my brothers and my sister, and the littles. Get to look everybody in the eyes … just spend time together.
“When you ask what’s the best thing about Christmas, it’s definitely all that. But, also, it’s funny how detached America can be from the Christ part of Christmas. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”
