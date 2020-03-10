The Lampasas Police Department took to Facebook to warn people of scams associated with COVID-19, better known as the new coronavirus.
“Cybercriminals are capitalizing on the public’s desire to learn more about the outbreak,” the Facebook post said.
One example the Lampasas Police Department gave is an email claiming to be from the CDC Health Alert Network. That email claims to have a list of local active infections, the post said.
The email’s senders instruct recipients to click on a link to access the list and then to provide email login details, which were then stolen.
Cybercriminals are using phishing tactics to attempt to steal personal information or to infect a person’s device, the post said.
