City of Lampasas Animal Control Officer Joe Schwartzer picked up an apparently sick skunk Tuesday that had been trapped in a yard at a house in the 500 block of South Main Street in Lampasas.
Two dogs at the home had contact with the skunk. Schwartzer euthanized the skunk and it was submitted to a lab for rabies testing, according to a post on the Lampasas Police Department Facebook page. On Thursday, Schwartzer was notified that the skunk tested positive for rabies. The dogs were current on their rabies vaccinations, but have received booster shots as a precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.