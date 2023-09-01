A 76-year-old Lampasas man is dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lampasas police said late Thursday afternoon, after he was suspected of shooting his wife.
Police responded to a residence on Cameron Drive in Lampasas after receiving a call around 10:40 a.m. Thursday that a woman had been shot by her husband.
When the first officers got to the residence a few minutes later, they saw a 69-year-old woman seated in the yard. She told police her husband shot her four times and she believed he was still inside the house alone. Police surrounded the house and treated the scene as a “barricaded subject,” police said on Facebook.
The woman was taken to an area hospital by Hamilton County EMS. As of the time of the post Thursday evening, the woman was recovering, though police did not have an update on the extent or seriousness of her injuries.
Along with the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department, the police requested assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, which sent a SWAT team, a hostage negotiation team, state troopers and Texas Rangers.
Police were unable to make communication with the 76-year-old man, and when the DPS SWAT team entered the home, they found the man dead.
Police did not reveal the man’s name.
“This case is in currently under investigation, and the names of the suspect and victim are being withheld pending notification of their family,” police said on Facebook. “Further information will be released when it becomes available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.