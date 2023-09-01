Shooting

A 76-year-old Lampasas man is dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lampasas police said late Thursday afternoon, after he was suspected of shooting his wife.

Police responded to a residence on Cameron Drive in Lampasas after receiving a call around 10:40 a.m. Thursday that a woman had been shot by her husband.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.