Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
The police report for the Killeen Police Department was not available for Friday’s reports.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:29 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:27 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:41 a.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 10:36 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Theft was reported at 2:34 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 2:39 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Barnes Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday on Park Lane.
Assault was reported at 6:02 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 6:44 p.m. Friday on Park Lane.
A warrant arrest was made at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Missing person was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Park Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Del Norte Street and Park Lane.
An arrest was made at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams but under 200 grams and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Credit card abuse was reported at 11:08 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Prowler was reported at 11:13 p.m. Friday on Sue Ann Drive.
