Anna Burgess harvard

Lampasas High School senior and class valedictorian Anna Burgess is heading to Harvard University in August.

 Courtesy Photo

LAMPASAS – Lampasas High School valedictorian Anna Burgess might not be one-in-a-million, but she is definitely in rarefied air as one of only a couple thousand students accepted from more than 50,000 applicants to attend renowned Harvard University in the fall.

The 18-year-old senior who plans to study engineering and computer science is ranked no. 1 in this year’s Lampasas High graduating class and says she really did not expect to have her application for the famed Ivy League school approved, but she is “definitely excited.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.