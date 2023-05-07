LAMPASAS – Lampasas High School valedictorian Anna Burgess might not be one-in-a-million, but she is definitely in rarefied air as one of only a couple thousand students accepted from more than 50,000 applicants to attend renowned Harvard University in the fall.
The 18-year-old senior who plans to study engineering and computer science is ranked no. 1 in this year’s Lampasas High graduating class and says she really did not expect to have her application for the famed Ivy League school approved, but she is “definitely excited.”
“Honestly, it was kind of a joke,” Anna said. “I didn’t think I was going to get in. I applied the day of the deadline. It’s definitely hard to believe, but it’s also an ego-boost. Makes me feel really cool. Just knowing that out of 59,000 applicants or whatever, I was in that top two percent.”
According to https://news.harvard.edu, Harvard University offered admission to a total of 1,968 students for the class of 2025. The total number of applications for those slots was 57,435.
Lampasas High principal Joey McQueen said he is proud of Anna’s achievements. He described her this way:
“Anna is a very humble person. She cares about others and hardly ever puts herself first. What do I predict for her future? Very much success in life.”
Anna’s father, David Burgess, said he is “very, very proud” of his daughter, but also feeling some fatherly pangs as he prepares to deliver her to the Cambridge, Mass., school in August.
“I definitely approve,” he said, laughing, “She’s excited as all get out, and I am, too, but I’m also scared. But I’d be scared if she were going to UT (University of Texas). She’s the first one in my immediate family to go to college. I’m super proud. She’s worked very hard for everything.”
Anna was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. She moved to Lampasas for her eighth-grade year, after going to school for one year in San Saba. Her late mother went to MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also in Cambridge), and that is one of the other places she applied for college, but somewhat surprisingly was not accepted.
“MIT was always my dream school, but they rejected me,” she said. “But you can cross-register classes at Harvard, so I can still take MIT classes, and they also have a really cool science and engineering department. I want to do mechanical engineering, and minor in computer science and probably electrical engineering, as well.”
Attending Harvard is expensive, but Anna is heading north on a full-ride scholarship that will offset “98 percent” of the $89,000-a-year price tag for going to school there.
She ran track and cross-country throughout high school but plans to mostly set aside sports when she goes to college.
“My favorite sports are cross-county and soccer but I’m not going to continue competitive sports,” she said. “I think I’m going to run long-distance for myself … like, I’m going to keep doing half-marathons. I’ve done three — two in College Station and one in Austin — and I want to do a full (marathon) one day.”
A week or so ago, Anna took a quick trip to see the Harvard campus. She says she thoroughly enjoyed the visit and is looking forward to starting this new chapter.
“It was definitely never part of the plan, but I’m really excited about it,” she said. “It is beautiful. The campus is really pretty and the engineering building is amazing. My host was actually also a mechanical engineering major, so he gave me a tour of the classrooms I’ll be using and everything.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to live in Cambridge. It’s one of my favorite cities … and to be around that many people who will push me more than I’ve ever been before. It will be nice to not be the smartest person around.”
