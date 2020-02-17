The city of Lampasas may get a makeover on national TV.
The city was entered earlier this month for the HGTV “Home Town Takeover,” a new TV series. If it wins, “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier would help revitalize the town and film it for future airing on HGTV.
“Restoring and revitalizing an old or historic home has its challenges. Fans of HGTV’s popular series Home Town know that — and so do the show’s hosts Ben and Erin Napier. But what about breathing new life into an entire town that’s struggling and in need of some TLC? Now there’s a challenge. But that’s precisely what HGTV has in mind for an all-new concept series Home Town Takeover, a six-episode special event slated to air on HGTV in 2021,” according to an article last month on HGTV’s website.
Now, small towns nationwide are submitting entries for the made-for-TV makeover, including Lampasas, population: 7,909.
“There are thousands of small towns that have beautiful buildings, homes, and parks that have been abandoned, decayed, and are begging for help. And yes, Lampasas certainly has its share. But there are two key things that make Lampasas different,” according to a lengthy Facebook post by Mandy Love Walsh, economic development director for Lampasas. “First, we know that rebuilding our past is the key to our future. And secondly, any project undertaken by HGTV can be supported and celebrated long into the future by the residents of Lampasas.”
In her pitch to lure the TV show to Lampasas, Walsh said Lampasas is a town where children “know their neighbors, have a sense of security, (and) appreciate our rich history.”
In the Facebook post, Walsh — who said she submitted the entry as a Lampasas resident and not in her official capacity as economic development director — also posted a six-minute video showcasing the town’s history and locals residents. As of Monday, the post had been shared more than 460 times, and the video had more than 25,000 views.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.