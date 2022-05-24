In a race to determine who will succeed Lampasas County Clerk Connie Hartmann, the county’s voters have decided on Dianne Miller, who was vying for the seat in Tuesday’s Republican Party runoff against Dee Ann Crawford.
Miller pulled in a total of 1,270 votes, which equates to 52.7%. Crawford received 1,140 votes — or 47.3%.
Due to there being no Democratic Party challengers, Miller is expected to officially be the next clerk in January.
Miller is currently the administrative assistant for Lampasas County Judge Randy Hoyer. She has spent the past 14 years serving as administrative assistant to the county judge.
Crawford is currently the county’s deputy clerk in the district clerk’s office. She has worked for Lampasas County for seven years.
Prior to working in the district clerk’s office, Crawford worked in the Lampasas County Clerk’s office as a deputy clerk for four years and prior to that, she was a deputy clerk for Denton County in the county clerk’s office.
No Democrats filed for a county race in Lampasas County.
