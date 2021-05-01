Lampasas residents have decided on a new mayor and a new city council member for its Place 1 seat.
In the battle for mayor, TJ Monroe outlasted Myles Haider.
According to unofficial results from Lampasas County, Monroe received a total of 310 votes, good for 56.5%. Haider received 239 votes, or 43.5%.
Monroe is a more than 10-year veteran of the Lampasas City Council. She most recently served as the council member for Place 6 and the city’s mayor pro tem.
Monroe, 72, is retired after 20 years working for a locally owned business. She was also part owner of a small business.
Along with currently serving on the city council, Monroe is a board member of the Lampasas Economic Development Corporation.
City Council Place 1
In the race for the Place 1 seat, Zac Morris beat out Clayton Tucker.
Unofficial results from the county indicated that Morris received 377 votes, which equates to 67.7% of the votes. Tucker received 180 total votes, good for 32.3%.
Morris, 35, is an attorney and owner of Zachary J. Morris, Attorney at Law.
He has not held public office previously, but he is the current president of the Lampasas Association for the Arts and a past state officer of the Texas FFA.
Morris and his wife have lived in Lampasas for five years, and he has said that running for city council is a heartfelt desire to give back to the town he calls home.
Votes will be canvassed for the final, official tally by May 10, the date of the next regular council meeting.
