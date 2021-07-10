LAMPASAS — The Spring Ho festival is back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and the residents of Lampasas are ecstatic as the Spring Ho parade went by in a blur of pagentry, civic pride and water guns.
According to Lampasas County Judge Randy Hoyer, water guns are a staple for the event.
Both attendees and parade marchers were doused in water by the end of the event in what has become a tradition for the parade.
Former Lampasas High School “Badger” turned Olympian Steffin McCarter was welcomed by the crowd as he beamed from the back of a pickup truck, and adjacent to the parade was young Isaac White, who runs a lemonade stand with his mother every year.
“I started running the stand because I wanted a game console, and we’ve been doing it since,” White said.
Hoyer, a former Spring Ho planning committee member, said the event is one of the hallmarks of the year, which takes its name from what made Lampasas County famous hot springs.
“It’s just such a great tradition. We get people from all over that come and participate and it’s great business,” Hoyer said.
According to Hoyer, committee members are contracted for three years and, and begin work on the next year’s program almost as soon as the current year’s concludes.
For some citizens, however, it’s not about how big the event is — it’s about the experience.
“This is the first time my daughter got to see the parade,” Bridget Hattaway said. “It’s just not the type of event that you see in bigger towns.”
According to James Rutland, many people mark their calendar by the Spring Ho festival, even going so far as to plan their class reunions during the weeklong Spring Ho festival.
“I’m very happy to see it return, and it’s such a good event for the kids,” Rutland said.
For Walt Lixey, the small town of Lampasas is special because of events like the Spring Ho festival.
“This is such a nice place to grow up in. I hope that more people get to experience a place like this,” Lixey said.
Lixey grew up in Chicago, and the feeling of a small town is, for him, one of comfort.
“You get to know everyone and you feel safe,” he said. “And you get events like this.”
