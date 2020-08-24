Several lanes in Killeen are slated to close beginning on Tuesday and ending on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from the city of Killeen.
The lanes affected are Fairview Drive, from Williamson Drive to Valley Road, One lane will remain open to through traffic during work hours, and all lanes will be reopened after work hours.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized waterlines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen, the release stated. Crews must enter the roadway to complete the work.
Traffic will be detoured around the worksites during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
