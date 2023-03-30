One lane of a portion of Jasper Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday — weather permitting — according to Killeen officials.
The closure will take place at 1302 Jasper Drive from State Highway 195 to Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the closure.
“The closure is so that a contractor can repair the sewer service in the area. This is not a City of Killeen sponsored project,” Killeen officials said. “The contractor does have the appropriate permits to do this work. Sewer services are being repaired in this area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.”
