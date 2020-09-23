Lane closure on North W.S. Young extended through Thursday

The southbound lane of North W.S. Young Drive, from Peebles Drive to Poage Avenue, will be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic will be diverted around the site and all lanes will be reopened after work hours, according to a news release.
This closure is are for a sewer line repair, and crews must enter the roadway to complete the work. Motorists are asked to use caution while in the area and obey traffic control devices.
