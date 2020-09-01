The inside eastbound lane of Rancier Avenue near the intersection of 38th Street in Killeen will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The outside eastbound lane will remain open during work hours, according to a city release.
This closure is for a water line repair and crews must enter the roadway to complete the work.
Traffic will be detoured around the worksite during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.