One lane of a Killeen road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Wednesday through Friday, city officials said.
The northbound lane of Alta Vista Drive will be closed from Meadows Drive to Wheeler Drive.
The closure is for repairs to sewer services in the area, the city announced.
“The contractor will have a traffic control plan (to) guide traffic around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” city officials said in a news release.
