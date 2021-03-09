The eastbound, outside lane of Rancier Avenue, between Jackson Street and Patton Road, will be closed Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a city of Killeen news release.
All lanes will be reopened after work hours, the release said..
“The closure is for replacement of the sidewalk for the new Eastward-Westward Elementary School,” Killeen spokeswoman Hillary Shine said. “Crews must enter the roadway to complete the work.”
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the inside lane during work hours, the release said.
Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution, obey signage and to pay attention to workers and equipment.
