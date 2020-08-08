Rancier Avenue, between Rocky Lane and Coffield Street in Killeen, will experience alternating east and westbound lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to 13. All lanes will be reopened after work hours, according to a news release from city officials.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized waterlines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen. Crews must enter the roadway to install a new water main, according to the release.
Traffic will be detoured around the worksite during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.