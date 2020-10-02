Beginning Saturday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be performing various lane closures on Interstate 14 in the Harker Heights-Nolanville area, according to a news release.
Weather permitting, closures include:
Outside eastbound mainlane and shoulder of I-14 at the Indian Trail intersection. This will occur Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will allow crews to conduct repairs of guard fence on the Indian Trial Bridge, according to the release.
Outside westbound mainlane and shoulder of I-14 between South Nolan Creek and Nolan Creek West. This closure will be active Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will allow crews to conduct repairs on the guard fence along the route, according to the release.
Inside eastbound mainlane of I-14 Paddy Hamilton Road to Simmons Road. This closure will begin Sunday night, and occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Then, the closure will resume nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday and completing Thursday morning. The closure will allow crews to conduct paving operations, according to the release.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions while driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.
