he eastbound lane of Patton Road from Goodnight Drive to Stone Avenue and the southbound lane of Brock Drive from Rachael Avenue to Sunny Lane will be closed this week.
The closure is for repairs to damaged sewer services in the area.
Patton Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and Brock Drive will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
For inquiries, please contact the Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
Dave Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.