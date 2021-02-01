Lane closures set for Nolanville, Heights

Starting tonight, there will be nightly lane closures in certain areas on Interstate 14 which will continue this week.
Beginning tonight, crews will close the outside westbound main lane of I-14 between Main Street in Nolanville through Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release. Additionally, TxDOT’s contractors will close the inside eastbound main lane of I-14 between Modoc Drive and Helms Way.
Closures and roadwork are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and conclude tomorrow morning around 7 a.m.
On Tuesday, crews will close the inside eastbound main lane of I-14 between Nolan Creek West through Main Street in Nolanville for nighttime operations. These operations will be performed nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Friday morning
TxDOT encourages all motorists to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions when driving, and watch for construction equipment and personnel.
All roadwork and closures are part of TxDOT’s ongoing project aiming to expand I-14 in Bell County. Waco District updates and information posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.