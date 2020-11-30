Walton Walker Drive will experience daily lane closures from Williamson Drive to Valley Road today through Dec. 11.
Crews continue their progress on water infrastructure improvements in northwest Killeen. They will be installing a new water main and must enter the roadway to complete the work, according to a news release.
One lane will remain open to through traffic during work hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all lanes will be reopened after work concludes each day. Traffic will be detoured around work sites, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized waterlines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen.
Herald staff report
