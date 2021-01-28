There will be daily lane closures in Killeen starting Friday.
Valley Road, from Fairview Drive to Rancier Avenue, will experience daily lane closures Jan. 29 through Feb. 19, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Crews will be installing water services and must enter the roadway to complete the work.
One lane will remain open to through traffic during work hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all lanes will be reopened after work concludes each day. Traffic will be detoured around worksites, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices, according to the release.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized water lines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen.
Another lane closure will also be active Monday.
The eastbound outside lane of Rancier Avenue, between Jackson Street and Patton Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Feb. 5, according to a news release from the city of Killeen. The eastbound inside lane will remain open to through traffic.
This lane closure is for sidewalk replacement at the new Eastward-Westward Elementary School. Crews must enter the roadway to complete the work.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the inside lane during work hours. Motorists traveling both directions are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
All lanes will be opened after work hours.
