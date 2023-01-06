Lane and road closures are possible next week as Killeen road crews complete milling and overlay work.
“During this work, personnel and equipment must enter the (road) to complete the work and possible lane and full road closures may occur,” according to a news release. “There will be a series of traffic-control devices in place, and crews will have traffic detoured around the work sites.”
Milling and overlay will be done on Desert Willow Drive from Clear Creek Road and on Bachelor Button Road and Judson Avenue from Deputy Drive to Stan Schlueter Loop, starting on Monday and continuing through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The work is part of an ongoing milling and overlay project that began in November 2022. It includes Twin Creek Drive, from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Rancier Avenue; Greenforest Circle, from Roy Reynolds Drive to Greenforest Circle; Old FM 440, from Central Texas Expressway to Stan Schlueter Loop; WS Young Drive from Central Texas Expressway to Veteran Memorial Boulevard; Brandy Loop; and Elms Road, from Windfield Drive to Clear Creek Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.