On Friday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various lane closures under Interstate 14 at the Indian Trial intersection in Harker Heights.
The closures will allow crews to perform work on the bridge rail and will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and field conditions permitting, TxDOT officials announced Thursday.
