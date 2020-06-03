A lantern release scheduled for Thursday in Killeen is intended to raise awareness of all the members of the community who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality, event organizer Bretnee Pinder said.
“It’s not about one person,” Pinder said.
The gathering and release, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cefco on North W.S. Young Drive. Lanterns should be released toward the end.
Prior to releasing the lanterns, Pinder said there will be a moment of silence for the fallen brothers and sisters of the community, followed by a speech by Pinder.
The gathering will take place at the Cefco, 1007 N. W.S. Young Drive, because Pinder said it seems like most crime activity happens in downtown.
“I feel like I want to shed light to that area, because it’s not all that bad,” she said.
People who join the release are asked to wear all black. With temperatures currently forecast to be around 93 degrees, Pinder said she will provide water and pizza.
Originally, the release was supposed to be of balloons, but due to environmental concerns raised to Pinder, it was changed to lanterns.
Pinder said anyone who had already purchased balloons are free to bring them and release them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.