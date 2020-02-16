Nearly one hundred people filled the conference room at Shiloh Inn, 3701 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, on Sunday for the Black Economic Empowerment Workshop hosted by Black Owned Operated Movement, or BOOM for short.
“The goal of the event is to share tangible, educational business relationships with other owners,” BOOM owner and organizer Eugene Alexander said. “We started doing these events in 2018 and have been doing them about every three months, but as the membership grows we are hoping to start doing them every month.”
Alexander said the idea for BOOM came together after he began attending multiple networking events in his job as a real estate agent, and he wanted to create a specific networking group for minorities and other groups.
“It is called Black Owned Operated Movement, but it is really for minorities, women, veterans, really all walks of life,” Alexander said. “The number one thing I want attendees to be able to take away from this are the tangible relationships they can apply to their businesses, as well as the resources and education.”
Multiple speakers were at the event, educating attendees on a variety of topics. Bee Michele advised event goers on how to promote their brands. Dawanna Flowers talked about how mental health issues can affect anyone. Jon Vandergriff and his partner, Benjamin Brandon, talked about social media awareness.
When asked which social media platform is the best for advertising, Vandergriff said, “From a business standpoint, all social media is great, if you can afford it. But perhaps the most affordable methods are Facebook, Instagram and email marketing, in that order.”
While the event itself is geared toward businesses and business owners, all business owners are welcome to become vendors and all ethnicities are welcome to attend. Community outreach programs are also supported, including such things as feeding the homeless, mental health awareness, and donations to help local children suffering abuse or negligence.
For more information, contact Alexander at 254-307-2411 or e-mail blackownedmixer@gmail.com, or go to the website at www.supporttheboom.com.
