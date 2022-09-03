An inaugural fantasy and comic book-type convention drew large crowds and took up the entirety of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday. Hundreds of people walked the many aisles of artwork and comic books, many dressed in regalia of their favorite characters.

Among those attending Giganticon was Killeen resident Domonique Robinson along with his wife and two nephews. Unlike many others, Robinson was not participating in what is called cosplay, which is the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book or video game

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.