An inaugural fantasy and comic book-type convention drew large crowds and took up the entirety of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday. Hundreds of people walked the many aisles of artwork and comic books, many dressed in regalia of their favorite characters.
Among those attending Giganticon was Killeen resident Domonique Robinson along with his wife and two nephews. Unlike many others, Robinson was not participating in what is called cosplay, which is the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book or video game
“I’m not one of the ones that dresses up and everything like that, but I love it,” Robinson said, a big smile across his face.
Robinson explained that he took his nephews last month to the Bell County Comic Con in Belton and called Giganticon an “advantage” to be in Killeen.
“It’s always been hard for us because if there is (an event) it’s always in Houston or Dallas or maybe Austin, if we’re lucky,” he said.
With the event happening across two days, Robinson said he will attend Sunday as well.
Donna Joseph and Brian Fletcher, two of the four owners and business partners of Giganticon, said they had been pleased with the response from the Killeen community.
“The community has really come out and really been supportive and just really gotten behind us,” Joseph said as dozens of folks made their way into the convention center.
When the doors opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, Fletcher said the line waiting to get in wrapped around the building, but an efficient system helped expedite the process of getting the attendees in.
Fletcher estimated the event to draw in between 4,000-5,000 people for the weekend.
Everything about the layout of the event was meticulously planned, he explained. Organizers began marketing the event on social media months ago.
“You try to craft the experience that they have,” Fletcher said.
As people walked up to the convention center, they were met with the sight of numerous outdoor bounce houses, food trucks and a couple of archery lanes. Inside, in the foyer were people dressed in costumes to bring the energy and buzz, and finally, inside the ballroom itself were aisles of vendors.
Along the back wall, people had the chance to meet celebrities who starred in a certain film or TV show.
One of the celebrities Giganticon booked for the inaugural event was Brian Prince, who has appeared in 2018 film “The Predator,” “Black Panther” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
For Prince, he fell in love with doing what he called “creature” role when he did “The Predator.”
“That is kind of when I realized I wanted to creature work,” Prince said. “So creature work is the type of stuff where you’re wearing a costume and prosthetics. And basically ... I get to act more like a monster and less like a human.”
Prince’s first appearance was as a “walker” or zombie in “The Walking Dead.”
“I got shot in the face, and it was one of the quickest jobs that I’ve ever done and one of the most fun ones I did,” he said.
Prince described mingling with fans at conventions such as Giganticon as “validating.”
“You get a lot of really good validation and feedback from people who what you did means a lot for them,” he said. “And then also getting to meet people who, when they meet you, it’s like making their day. And that’s a really good feeling to me to just get to have a conversation with somebody and taking the time to talk to them.”
Giganticon continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
