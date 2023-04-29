HARKER HEIGHTS — A large crowd braved a blustery north wind Saturday to attend The Friends of the Library Book Sale in the Activities Center at the Harker Heights Library.
Marlean Druce, secretary and membership chair of the Friends of the Library, told the Herald that the organization averages an income of about $3,000 per book sale. Two book sales are held each year in October and April.
“Hardback books sell for $1,” Druce said. “Paperbacks are $.50 per book. Children’s books are the most popular and go the quickest during the sale.”
A few examples of the books on sale were non-fiction, romance, sports, medical self-help, arts and crafts, mystery thrillers, history, political, military and religious.
The membership of Friends of the Library currently numbers 75. Druce said they have a goal of reaching 100.
Memberships start at $10 annually for individuals and $20 annually for families. A lifetime membership is $500.
“Members can be as active as they wish in this organization. They can give their membership dues on a regular basis, attend meetings where we plan our two book sales for the year and volunteer in various ways,” Druce said.
When people join, they get a free tote bag and early-bird entrance to the book sales.
Killeen resident Andrea Bode brought her daughters Jessamyn, 11, and Annabelle, 9, to the booksale. Jessamyn was looking for a graphic novel similar to a comic book. Andrea described her favorite kind of book as fast paced without much detail and Anabelle was looking for a book about a little girl’s life experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.