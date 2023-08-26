Killeen fire crews and other local first responders were battling a blaze that threatened a mobile home park in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive on Saturday evening.
“We have a fairly active fire going on behind a mobile home park in north Killeen,” said Texas A&M Texas Forest Service public information officer Billy Perry about 5:30 p.m.
The Texas A&M Texas Forest Service was one of the local agencies responding to the conflagration.
“We have two task forces working on controlling the fire right now and a helicopter making water drops,” Perry said.
According to Perry, the Texas Forest Service received a call reporting the fire around 3 p.m., though the blaze had been burning prior to the call.
Around 5:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be centrally located within a 10-acre area north of Open Air RV Park, though officials were unable to pin down a more exact size estimate at the time.
“The flames threatened some structures in an RV park that was being evacuated,” Killeen city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in a press release Saturday evening. “Voluntary evacuations are also in place.”
Killeen Police Department officers set up traffic blockades on Roy Reynolds at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy J. Smith Drive, turning away through traffic and residential traffic as crews worked to get the fire under control. Residents who lived along Roy Reynolds lined the roadside at each blockade point, watching the scene unfold.
“No injuries have been reported yet, and the wind is currently in our favor,” Perry said, noting that the low wind speed as well as the direction was helping to keep the fire away from physical structures. “In situations like this, we usually stay with a fire long after it is contained, sometimes through the night, to make sure it doesn’t flare up again.”
As of 6:30 p.m., it was unclear if residents would be able to return to their homes Saturday evening.
(1) comment
FIRST. WELL DONE to Killeen Fire Department and deparments that assisted. So major event like this...WHERE were the Mayor...City Manager...Council 1 Rep...At Large Reps? Is THIS what passes for leadership in Killeen? "Briefed on the situation" is NOT leadership. Were ANY of them on scene? Comforting or reassuring citizens? As per usual, NO. Situations like this require dynamic, PROACTIVE leadership. Killeen does not have that. Shame on you all. Especially the Mayor and City Manager. If it isnt a staged photo op - you wont see them. Hard situations call for direct questions and ANSWERS...the very tjing Cagle especially lacks the spine for. I can already anticipate his stock answer. "What would you have liked for me to do?"...as he walks away from you. I have a Citizen's Petition in for the next council meeting. I encourage citizens to come out, stand up, be counted, and SPEAK on this clown show (with lights) that is trying to pass for leadership. Note: At Large Council Segarra lives near to the area affected. Guess since it didnt involve much high price real estate, so he couldnt be bothered with it.
The Committee of 12 v. 2.0...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.