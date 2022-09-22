There is a large lizard — an Argentine black and white tegu — on the loose in Killeen, according to its owner Alejandro Sosa.
“There is no danger, he is a pet. He is missed and I would very much like to find him,” Sosa said of the missing male reptile.
Sosa posted photos of the tegu to local social media groups earlier this week, asking if anyone has seen his scaly pet. He said the lizard may be in the area of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.
A tegu is a species of lizard in the family Teiidae, and according to Wikipedia, the species is the largest of the “tegu lizards”. It is an omnivorous species which inhabits the tropical rain forests, savannas and semi-deserts of eastern and central South America. Sometimes known as the “Argentine Giant,” they grow up to 4.5 feet long, weigh 20 pounds and are typically black and white in color.
Tegus are sometimes kept as pets by humans. They are notable for their unusually high intelligence and can also be housebroken. Like other reptiles, tegus go into brumation in autumn when the temperature drops.
