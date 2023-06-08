FORT CAVAZOS — The Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023, hosted by the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, is in day four at Fort Cavazos and will end on Friday.
Known as JEMX, the annual training event is a multinational exercise where trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of military working dogs, autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team capabilities, according to a Fort Cavazos. news release.
