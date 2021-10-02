The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, recently announced its October show scheduled. The lineup includes weekday matinees, laser Friday, a star tour and Halloween-themed laser light shows. Special Halloween festivities are also planned for Oct. 23
The Saturday shows start at 11 a.m. with “Tales of the Maya Skies.” The audience is immersed in Maya science, art and mythology and transported back to the ancient jungles of Mexico where the Maya built cities and temples aligned to movements of the sun, moon and planets. The show weaves together a rich combination of science, culture and legend while taking viewers to the “seventh wonder of the modern world” to revisit the sounds and sights of an ancient way of life.
At noon on Saturdays this month is “Earthquake: Evidence of a Restless Planet.” The show takes the audience on a tour through space and time to visit the sites of historical earthquakes from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean. Fly along the San Andreas Fault before diving into the planet’s interior. Then travel back in time to witness the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and the breakup of Pangaea 200 million years ago.
“Super Volcanoes” is at 1:30 p.m. and explores rare types of volcanic eruptions that conduct the energy lurking beneath the surface of the Earth. It is a tale of havoc and mayhem: mass extinctions, climate collapses and violence beyond anything humans have ever witnessed. The show also highlights the impact of volcanoes on Earth and other worlds in our solar system.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine.” Dive into the inner workings of the Earth’s climate system, follow a trail of energy that flows from the sun into the interlocking systems that shape our climate, ride along on swirling ocean and wind currents, enter the heart of a monster hurricane, come face-to-face with sharks and gigantic whales, fly into volcanoes and gain a broader understanding of what shapes Earth’s climate change.
“Space Park 360: Infinity” is an immersive amusement park with rides placed throughout the solar system. Designed to recreate the experience of amusement park thrill rides — roller coasters, pendulums, inverters and more, viewers will marvel at the scale of these monumental rides set on amazing out-of-this-world locations and feel like they are being whipped along roller coaster rides around the sun, through Saturn’s rings, around Earth and even on a distant exo-planet. Show time is 4 p.m.
The laser light show “Fright Light” is at 5 p.m. with monster- and Halloween-themed songs like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Frankenstein” by the Edgar Winter Group, “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett, “One-Eyed, One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley and “Godzilla” by Blue Oyster Cult. All songs are set to spine-tingling, 3D laser graphics and lighting effects.
At 6 p.m. is “Laser Halloween” — the ultimate Halloween laser experience — featuring songs such as “Ghostbusters,” “Weird Science,” “Addam’s Family Boogie,” “Time Warp” from “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and many more.
Weekday matinees are every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. starting Oct. 6 with “Flying Monsters.” On Oct. 13 is “Sunstruck.” “Solar Superstorms” is on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity.”
Laser Friday is Oct. 29 and features the music of Pink Floyd. At 6 p.m. is “Pink Floyd: “Dark Side of the Moon.” At 7 p.m. is “Pink Floyd: The Wall” and at 8 p.m. is “Pink Floyd: Through the Prism.”
A special night of Halloween laser shows is Saturday, Oct. 30 starting at 7 p.m. with “Halloween Spooktacular.” At 8 p.m. is a second version of “Laser Halloween” and at 8 p.m. is “Hallow Scream.”
Warren’s Star Tour of the current night sky is Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Also that evening, the Mayborn Science Theater will host Epically Scary Eve starting with a trunk-or-treat from
4 to 8 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. is the laser light show “Laser Halloween.” A costume contest will be held at 8:30 p.m. And the evening concludes with a showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” featuring a live simulcast.
For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.
