More and more people regret their decision to get a tattoo.
While the laser tattoo removal market was already booming before the pandemic started, the effects of COVID-19 accelerated the trend of tattoo regret immensely.
After temporarily shutting down due to stay-at-home orders, tattoo removal businesses see a noticeable uptick in costumers.
“We’re seeing a lift in service offering the business just because there are so many people out of work,” said Ryan Coleman, owner and operator of Skinful Laser Removal in Killeen. “They may have had tattoos that were acceptable in their existing employment but as they tried to find additional work due to the impacts of COVID and they’re working somewhere else where a tattoo is not as acceptable.”
Coleman offers his clients a safe and effective procedure to return to their natural skin with laser technology. Rapid bursts of laser energy break down unwanted tattoo ink. The normal healing process of the body’s immune system then removes the unwanted ink particles.
While changing employment situations often play a role in the reasons behind tattoo removals, the main reason is a different one.
“The number one reason people remove tattoos is that it no longer fits their lifestyle,” he said. “Most of the people that we see are professionals now and may have gotten a tattoo when they were younger … so the tattoo no longer fits in their lifestyle.”
Depending on the tattoo’s size and color, the average removal takes between 8 to 12 treatments session for complete clearance.
“But not everyone that utilized that service is looking to remove it completely,” Coleman said. “Some people are looking to fade a tattoo for a cover-up-tattoo.”
While laser technology is an effective and safe way to remove or fade a tattoo, the service is expensive and based on size.
“One of the things that we’ve noticed in this industry …is that it’s about ten times as much to remove a tattoo than it is to get it,” Coleman said. “A postage stamp size would be anywhere from $100-150 per treatment.”
With an average of ten sessions, the complete removal would cost around $1,500.
Although tattoo removal is a pricey service, it is a worthy investment, especially if the reason behind the removal is business-related.
“When you look at the grand scheme according to their career goals, it’s a small investment for the remainder of their career,” Coleman said. “If you are trying to get in the military or if you’re someone who is trying to get promoted – you may have a tattoo on your hand that is completely acceptable for warehouse working but in order to become a supervisor to work in an office that may be a problem.”
Typically, Coleman schedules each treatment six to eight weeks apart. Still, more time between sessions due to personal reasons will not change the removal process’s effectiveness if aftercare structures are followed.
“The goal is to keep it out of the sun,” he said. “We have hundreds of active-duty members who PCS all the time … they may go to Germany or Korea for six months and call two weeks before they are coming back so we put them back on schedule.”
Fort Hood resident Pia Stewart has had three sessions at Skinful Laser Removal so far to remove a colorful flower tattoo on her leg.
“My reason for getting my tattoo removed is simply that I don’t like it anymore,” she said. “During summer, I actually feel quite uncomfortable showing my leg because of it.”
Although she is looking forward to ink-free skin, she finds the removal process unpleasant.
“The treatment is very painful,” she said. “Especially on this part of the body, it hurts immensely. The skin burns so much that blisters build up the next day.”
While her tattoo originally cost her around $200, the final removal price will be about $1,600.
“I did a lot of research, and I expected an amount like that,” Stewart said. “My tattoo is quite big and has black as well as colored in which makes the proves longer to get it removed all the way.”
Skinful Laser Removal is located at 3921 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 102 in Killeen and also offers hair removal and laser scar removal services. Interested customers can make an appointment via phone at 254-213-0905 or online at www.skinfultattooremoval.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.