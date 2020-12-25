There are still a few chances to enjoy the Christmas lights and other holiday events around the area before they are gone until next year, like at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm and Nature in Lights. Then, you can look forward to some of the New Year’s Eve events for next week. Details on these and more in the listing.
Local Events
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E State Highway 29, Georgetown, is hosting its Christmas Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. Tickets are $16 per person for an all-access activity pass. Go to https://bit.ly/3penYYq for tickets and more information.
The 2020 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be available from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 24 and 25 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Visitors must stay in their vehicles to view the synchronized 45-minute light show, beginning at the top of the hour, and can hear the accompanying music by tuning into FM 88.1 with their car radios. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay or http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information and updates.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile-long drive-thru holiday light display, will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3, 2021, including Christmas Eve and Christmas. Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting a performance by Piper the Comedian at 9 p.m. Dec. 26. Eddie Griffin will perform multiple comedy shows Dec. 31- Jan. 2, 2021. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for tickets and showtimes.
VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be drink specials and free pizza while supplies last.
Phantom Warrior Lanes, 49010 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood, is hosting a Bowl in the New Year event from 2:30 p.m.to midnightDec. 31. Packages including a 2-hour lane rental, shoe rentals for up to five people, food and more are available from $80 to $100 depending on time slot reserved. Call 254-532-3061 to reserve in advance.
VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be karaoke, party favors, and more at this event.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be karaoke and more at this free event.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Dec. 25- 31 will be “The Croods: A New Age” at 7 p.m. and “News of the World” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library will feature an online story time with Santa every Monday at 10 a.m. through the month of December. Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host a Christmas Dance featuring live music by Full Throttle from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Cover: $10. Brodie Lane will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Cover: $10. There will also be a special New Year’s Eve Party starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 with music by 35 South, breakfast, party favors, champagne toast and more for $25 per person. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by G. Samuels from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 27.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party featuring music by the Jason Custer Band, with special guest High Ridge, starting at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Seating is limited and tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on table location and can be purchased on the Eventbrite page online. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Sam Lee Gronaand Kyle Pilandfrom 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26. A special early New Year’s Eve performance by Rodney Pyeatt will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Dec. 26.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton, is hosting free live music by Megan Brucker from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 26 and JC Stringz from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. A new exhibit, “Thrift Style,” focuses on the reuse of feed sacks throughout history for upcycling into fashion and other household goods and will be featured until Jan. 19, 2021. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
