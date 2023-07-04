The City of Killeen reminded residents that the last day to donate to the senior citizen prom closet is Friday.
“This Friday, July 7, is the last day to donate for our Senior Prom on July 14! We’re kindly asking for prom dresses, formal menswear, jewelry, hair clips, dress shoes, bow ties, or hangers,” the said in a social media post on Monday. “We want to make this night special for our seniors.”
