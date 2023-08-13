Judging from the crowd at the pool at Carl Levin Park Sunday, there are many who will miss the refreshing cool water next week when the City of Harker Heights will close the pool for the season.

The closure is annual, in connection with the start of school, which is Monday. But, with the hot temperatures still in the forecast, some residents are sad to see the neighborhood “cooling off spot” locked up.

