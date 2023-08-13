Judging from the crowd at the pool at Carl Levin Park Sunday, there are many who will miss the refreshing cool water next week when the City of Harker Heights will close the pool for the season.
The closure is annual, in connection with the start of school, which is Monday. But, with the hot temperatures still in the forecast, some residents are sad to see the neighborhood “cooling off spot” locked up.
“I just wish the City to see their way to keeping it open on weekends,” Judy Bledsoe said. “With these hot days, the kids could really use someplace in Harker Heights to swim until it gets cooler.”
Bledsoe was not alone. She brought her three kids, Morgan, Masie and Madi to enjoy the children’s pool Sunday. The girls have all learned to swim this summer and weren’t ready to stop.
Tyler Bass and his friend Carter Smith enjoyed swimming and meeting their friends after baseball practice. When asked if they were ready for school to start, they were all in agreement.
“No way,” Bass said. “We start high school this year and it’s gonna be hard.”
Regardless of what the thermometer or the calendar says, summer is nearing its end and school does start Monday.
Other pools in the Killeen area have adopted a new schedule, because of the high temperatures.
In Killeen, the pool at Long Branch Park was closed Sunday. But, starting Friday, Sept. 8, the pool will be opened on weekends only through Oct. 1. Long Branch Park is located along East Rancier Avenue and Branch Drive in North Killeen. Operating hours will be limited to 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Also open next week, the Family Aquatic Center on Elms Road between Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive will be open weekends only until Sept. 6. Operating hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 6;30 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.