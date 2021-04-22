April is almost over, but there is still a weekend of fun ahead to see it out. Get some spring cleaning done by participating in the Post-Wide Yard Sale or Copperas Cove Clean-Up, celebrate the season at the Gatesville Homestead Fair and Harker Heights Spring Fun Day in the Park, or check out some family fun events. Details on these and more below.
Local Events
Fort Hood Family Housing is hosting the Post-Wide Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at individual homes across the Fort Hood community. Go to the event’s Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3arnIQT, to view information about items for sale and some participating homes.
The annual Copperas Cove City-Wide Spring Clean-Up event will be from 8 a.m. to noon April 24 at the Copperas Cove Solid Waste Facility, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. Copperas Cove residents and business owners will be granted two free visits per utility account to dispose of household trash and waste at the facility. Participants will be required to show current proof of residency. Accepted items include basic household trash, brush and yard waste, appliances, computer equipment, recycling, cooking oil, and tires. Construction debris and household hazardous waste items will not be accepted. Call 254-547-4242 for more information.
The Gatesville Homestead Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at Freedom Park, Highway 84 and Veterans Memorial Loop. This free event will feature food trucks, a farmers market with locally sourced homegrown and handmade products, and sustainable practice demonstrations to celebrate Earth Day.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 7950 State Highway 317, Belton, is hosting the Flavor Fest Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24. Admission, contests and kids’ games are free at this event. There will also be shopping, food trucks, vendors, entertainment, pony rides and more. All proceeds go toward a scholarship for a Belton ISD student through the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation.
The Salado Education Foundation is hosting the Cross the Creek Zero-K from 2 to 5 p.m. April 24 at the First Baptist Church parking lot, 210 S. Main St., Salado. Participants will start at the church and walk across the creek bridge to end at Barrow Brewing Company, where there will be food trucks, family-friendly fun, performances by Salado ISD student groups, bounce houses and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 and include an event t-shirt and a drink of choice at Barrow. Proceeds will support teaching grants and scholarships for Salado ISD. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Salado/SEFCRC to sign up.
The Harker Heights Spring Fun Day in the Park will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 24 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing. This free event will feature art, vendors, music, activities and more. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493 for more information or to become a vendor.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting shows for its new spring production, “Once on This Island,” at 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 24, and a matinee show at 2:30 p.m. April 25. Tickets range from $15 to $20. Go to https://bit.ly/3e3dF5n to purchase in advance. The theatre is also hosting auditions for the upcoming production of “Something Rotten” from 6 to 9 p.m. April 26 and 27. Go to https://bit.ly/3nbUeM7 for more information on sign-ups and audition applications.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Angelia Walker at 9 p.m. April 23. Tickets are $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Central Texas Masters Singers Choir Concert will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 25 at Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton. The concert is free, but registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3gsb9sk in advance.
The Harker Heights Spring Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing. This free event will feature family-friendly activities, vendors, artists, and a duck race. Visitors can “adopt” a duck for the race and the participant with the “adopted” duck that wins will get a cash prize. Go to form.jotform.com/210674337406151 to sign up as a vendor or sponsor and to adopt a duck.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Family Fun
Fort Hood Family Housing is hosting the Drive-Thru EarthFest and Month of the Military Child Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the Fort Hood Stadium parking lot. There will be games, contests, music, prizes, and food in a drive-thru format.
The Deployed-Love Fort Hood organization is hosting a play date event for Month of the Military Child at 10 a.m. April 24 at Purser Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road.
H-E-B and the Military Child Education Coalition is hosting Operation Appreciation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. The first 1,000 military kids who stop by will receive a free t-shirt and gift bag.
The KISD Career Center, 1320 Stagecoach Road, Killeen, is hosting and Adulting 101 event for all KISD high school juniors and seniors from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 29. There will be a variety of 30-minute sessions for students to rotate through that feature topics related to life skills. Go to https://bit.ly/3dDAjRI to register.
The Temple Civic Theatre is presenting Stardust 101: Virtual Youth Acting Class by Therin Morrisey. This four-week course will be from 5 to 5:45 p.m. every Friday from April 23 to May 14. Classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 12. Cost is $65 per participant. Call 254-778-4751 or visit www.templecivictheatre.com to register.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting a Book Sale in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.May 1 at the library’s park.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a free, in-person Jedi and Sith Training Workshop at 2 p.m. May 1 for kids ages 5 to 10 and their families for an afternoon of Star Wars crafts, fun, and science. Space is limited, call 254-953-5491 to register. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from April 22- 29, will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 8:15 p.m. and “The Unholy” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by David Adam Byrnes and Jon Youngat noon April 23. This event is free. Michael Salgado and Tyler Bigley will perform at 6 p.m. April 24. General admission is $15 in advance and $25 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/32CBoUH to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Dave Jorgenson from 8 p.m. to midnight April 23. Cover: $10. 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 24. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. April 23, Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. April 24, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 25. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by the Glen Collins Band at 7 p.m. April 23, the K-Town Collective at 7 p.m. April 24, and Evelyn Billington at 4 p.m. April 25. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting karaoke by DJ Straight Blaze from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 23 and free live music by Voodoo Moonshine from 7 to 11 p.m. April 24.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, will host free live music by the Jason Custer Band from 9 p.m. to midnight April 24.
Farmers Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from May 4 through Oct. 26 atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum is hosting its Weird Science event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24. This free event is for all ages to learn more about weathering and erosion with fun experiments and a chance to make a weather vane. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.