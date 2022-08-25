Nolanville bash 1.jpg

In this file photo, a Nolanville back-to-school event is held in 2019. Back-to-school events will be held in Nolanville Friday and Saturday. 

 Herald | File

Although school is now in session for local kids and August comes to a close next week, there are still chances to enjoy the last few days of summer fun. Check out one of the local back-to-school celebrations, see a laser light show at the planetarium, support local vendors at a farmers market, and get ready for the Central Texas State Fair to make its return.

Local Events

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.