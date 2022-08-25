Although school is now in session for local kids and August comes to a close next week, there are still chances to enjoy the last few days of summer fun. Check out one of the local back-to-school celebrations, see a laser light show at the planetarium, support local vendors at a farmers market, and get ready for the Central Texas State Fair to make its return.
Local Events
Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, will have free pet adoptions from Aug. 26-31 in celebration of National Dog Day. All pets will be available to adopt with no fee during this time. Call 254-526-4455 or go to www.killeentexas.gov/animals for more information.
The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers’ Single Parents Brunch will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Community Events and Bingo Center, 50012 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. There will be door prizes, music, food, and more available. The event is free but tickets are required. Stop by BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., or call 254-287-6116 for tickets.
Armed Services YMCA Killeen, 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, will host its free food distribution event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Active-duty military and veterans can receive grocery assistance with a bag of non-perishable food. This event is first come, first served while supplies last. Participants must bring an ID card with veteran, dependent, or active-duty signifiers to qualify.
The Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild’s 2022 Quilt Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be vendors, quilt displays, and more at this event.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Fall Three-Person Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. and is $60, which includes mulligans, lunch and prizes.
The eighth annual Pink Warrior Dash Registration Party will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Walmart Copperas Cove, 2720 E. Highway 190. Attendees can learn more about the dash and volunteer opportunities, and enjoy some fun and entertainment at this free event.
Summer Fun Waterpark, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, is hosting Adult Night from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at www.summerfunwaterpark.com/adult-night/.
The Central Texas State Fair will be from Sept. 1- 4 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be livestock shows, a carnival, shopping at the marketplace, a demolition derby, and live music by artists like the Eli Young Band, Kevin Fowler, Flatland Cavalry, and Charley Crockett. Admission for adults is $10 per day online or $15 at the gate. Admission for children 12 and under and active-duty military with ID is free. Go to https://www.centraltexasstatefair.com for a full line up of events.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Laser Friday will be Aug. 26 and will feature “Rocket Man” at 6 p.m., “Laser Guitar Hero” at 7 p.m., and “Ready Player One” at 8 p.m. Warren’s Night Sky Tour will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The City of Nolanville will host a Back-to-School Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Monarch Park, 204 N. Main St., Nolanville. This free, pet-themed event will feature a splash pad, vendors, pet costume contest, water fights, and more.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host a Back-to-School Bash from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights. Friends of the Harker Heights Library will be on-site to give out a free book to every child and teen who attends.
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, 84 N. Main St. in Nolanville, will host a Back-to-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28. There will be bounce houses, photo booths, food trucks, fire prevention demonstrations, snow cones, and more at this free event.
The Killeen Independent School District will hold free tutoring for math and literacy skills for KISD students at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen. Sessions are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for elementary students, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for high school students, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays for grades fourth to twelfth. Go to www.killeenisd.org/tutoring for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, will be “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” at 8:15 p.m. and “Top Gun: Maverick” at 9:35 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting free live music by Landon Heights with special guest Sul Ross from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by the Will Carter Band, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Aug. 26.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell with the Somewhere in Texas Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 26. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 27. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26, Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 28.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Bailey Shae from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host free live music by Round Rock Ric from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by the Jon Austin Band starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 26, the Back Rodz Bandat 8 p.m. Aug. 27, and Lexi Daltonat 4 p.m. Aug. 28.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
