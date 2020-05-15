A man received minor injuries after his bicycle burst into flames on Interstate 14 in Killeen on Thursday night, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
Miramontez said police responded to a call about a motorcycle on fire on I-14 around 9:56 p.m. Thursday night.
After investigation, officers made contact with the operator of the motorcycle who said the bike caught fire while he was riding it so he laid the bike down, according to Miramontez. He had minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.