Tech experts call Apple’s new iPhone SE a deal with incredible value. For only $399, the new iPhone is a steal compared to former models and was available in stores beginning Friday.
“People have been inquiring about it since they released the full price of it,” said Benjamin Meyer, manager for the T-Mobile store located at 3207 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
While he couldn’t give an exact number on available supply, Meyer was confident the store could meet his customers’ needs.
“As long as we have it in stock, you can just come in and purchase the phone,” he said.
After having to close his store temporarily during the pandemic, Meyer is now able to welcome his customers again in person — just in time for an expected influx in phone sales due to the new release.
Other local representatives of major carriers including AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, also started selling the new device on Friday.
Alexandra Pena, assistant manager at the AT&T store located at 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, sees the new iPhone as a perfect match for people who are looking into purchasing their first Apple device and for children getting their first phone.
“It’s a value device,” she said.
With estimated monthly costs of only $4-5 depending on the individual plan, it is getting a lot of attention.
“It is an awesome phone and an awesome deal for what you are getting,” she said.
Depending on the storage capacity, model prices vary. 64GB is available for $399, 128GB for $449 and the 256GB for $549.
But what really makes the phone a good deal, she said, is its high-quality processor that is known from more expensive models of the iPhone 11 series.
Besides the same processor as more expensive models of the iPhone 11 series, the SE also comes with the classic iPhone 8 design including a home button, a 4.7-inch screen and a single-lens 12-megapixel camera.
“It is pretty much like having an iPhone 8 with the iPhone 11 processor,” Pena said.
It is available in the colors white, black and red.
While local AT&T stores had to adjust to social distancing measures and temporary store closings, Pena said that the amount of business has remained the same.
To keep employees and customers safe, the Stan Schlueter Loop location gives the option for curbside pickup.
“If it is in store, we are asking for one family member only and no cash payment,” she said.
The AT&T store located at 1300 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen is not open yet but does offer curbside pickup.
