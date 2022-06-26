While questions remain about the legality of a proposed Killeen ordinance that would require the city’s police force to largely ignore small amounts of marijuana, newly revealed documents show multiple Killeen City Council members are among the 2,500 Killeen residents who have signed the petition to decriminalize pot in the city.
The Herald acquired a copy of petition from the city through an open-records request.
Among the many names on the petition are Ken Wilkerson, Riakos Adams and Ramon Alvarez, which are all names of Killeen City Council members.
The Herald spoke briefly on Saturday to Wilkerson, who confirmed he signed the petition.
Wilkerson said that he signed the petition as a “citizen” and not as a council member.
“That’s all you can sign it as, as a citizen,” Wilkerson said, “If it goes to the ballot, I’m not opposed to that.”
When asked if it would go against the oath that council members need to uphold the state laws and constitution, Wilkerson quickly responded: “How are you supposed to change state laws and the constitution then?”
Calls on Saturday to Adams and Alvarez to confirm if they indeed signed the petition were not returned.
Other notable names on the petition include Killeen NAACP President Taneika Driver-Moultrie and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board Member Sandra Blankenship.
Also on the petition are Louie Minor, who is running for Bell County Commissioner’s Court, and Shirley Fleming, Killeen’s former mayor pro tem. Both are vocal advocates for decriminalizing marijuana in the city and were actively involved in organizing the petition.
The proposed Killeen ordinance would have Killeen officers not charge or issue citations for misdemeanor-level marijuana possession, which is below 4 ounces.
A major talking point of the group has been that despite making up 40% of Killeen’s population, African Americans account for 80% of the marijuana convictions, according to the group.
Opponents, however, say such an ordinance in Killeen would violate state law, and potentially increase crime and drug use in the city.
The Law
“There really are no experts when it comes to marijuana laws because it’s just so complicated,” Frank Snyder said to the Herald over the phone on Wednesday. Snyder is a professor at Texas A&M University Law School and teaches a class on the subject of cannabis laws.
Austin-based activist group Ground Game Texas, along with Minor and Fleming, have been pushing to have low level marijuana possession decriminalized in the city of Killeen.
The Killeen City Council scheduled a public hearing on the issue July 19, and advocates say the measure could be on city ballot in November.
But can a city pass a law that violates state or federal laws?
Snyder points to the Controlled Substances Act, passed by Congress, which places marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug.
“We passed it because under international laws, it’s a Schedule 1 drug and we have treaty obligations to do so. So to say ‘decriminalize’ isn’t the right word, because it’s criminal everywhere but the federal government does not have the power to compel states or local officials to enforce federal laws,” Snyder said.
The State
When it comes to the state’s law regarding marijuana and decriminalization, the Herald reached out to the Texas Attorney General’s office, but the Herald received no response.
Earlier this month, the Herald reached out to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who did not seem to oppose Killeen’s proposed law.
“Governor Abbott believes that prison and jail is a place for dangerous criminals who may harm others, and possession of a small amount of marijuana is not the type of violation that we want to stockpile jails with,” Abbott’s Press Secretary Renae Eze said in an email.
There are several cities and counties in the state where marijuana has already been decriminalized, including El Paso, Dallas, Williamson County and Harris County.
Those cities and counties operate on a “cite and release” program, according National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Cite and release would instead have an officer issue a citation and the offended would pay a fine instead of going to jail.
According to the Williamson County website, an officer has the option of issuing a citation for a misdemeanor charge.
“You will be booked and fingerprinted at the Williamson County Justice Center instead of jail. The Magistrate will inform you of your rights and let you know your charges and bond set. You will also be given your next court date and released,” the Williamson County website states on its section on cite and release.
Snyder pointed out that district attorneys in the counties where marijuana has been decriminalized do not prosecute cases involving low level marijuana possession.
“The state could get upset and make noises. They could threaten to withhold state funds and a few other things like that but those are political and have political cost. If the people in Killeen actually want legalization then the governor is not going to come in and stir things up,” Snyder said.
But when it comes to the ordinance, Snyder said that the ordinance could cause more issues than it will solve.
“If you tell the cops quietly don’t bother, then that’s fine, but when you pass an ordinance like this, suddenly every teenager in the city and the surrounding area will think ‘oh, I can carry 4 ounces’,” Snyder said.
With Killeen being a part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, Snyder said that Killeen residents could face some of the same issues Houston residents face when traveling to Galveston with a small amount of marijuana.
“We’ve seen in any number of people down in Houston, they cross the border down into Galveston carrying marijuana find themselves in jail saying ‘oh my god, isn’t it legal?’”
The Military
If Killeen, an Army town, does pass a city law decriminalizing marijuana, the action may get some attention from the Pentagon.
Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen, regularly briefs the Copperas Cove City Council on matters related to Fort Hood. At the end of his presentation in Cove on Tuesday, he said he expects the decriminalization petitions will not be viewed favorably by the Department of Defense.
“I’m sure you’ve seen in the papers about the petition to decriminalize — or prevent enforcement of — low-level marijuana infractions in the city of Killeen,” Sledd said. “That is not a positive thing for the area, and I say that from this perspective only as Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, it will not be seen — I believe — as a positive reflection of the quality of life in the area when DOD looks at that for future stationing, base realignment and closure actions.
“I do expect you will see that petition come to other cities. Harker Heights believes it will see it this next month, and I expect you will see one at some point, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.