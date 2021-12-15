Killeen and College Station were the focus of a letter sent to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby prior to a congressional hearing Wednesday.
The letter, which was signed by Republican Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn as well as Congressmen Pete Sessions, John Carter and Roger Williams, acknowledged the struggles of the airline industry during the outset and height of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also making the case that the air service provider betrayed the intent of Congress’s Payroll Support Program, or PSP.
“This was done to ensure that aviation enterprises, including United, could continue to function during the pandemic, that passenger air carriers like yours would keep employees on staff and connected to their jobs, and to ensure your industry would be able to quickly resume normal operations once the economy began to recover,” the letter said.
However, despite receiving $10.9 billion in payroll subsidies — which is about one-fifth of the entire $54 billion program — United Airlines chose to cut routes, using the payroll act to subsidize capital projects instead of offsetting payroll costs, the letter said.
“Additionally, because the intent of PSP was to enable passenger air carriers to resume their pre-pandemic operations and to ensure employees would not be laid off, your decision appears to violate the spirit if not the letter of the law ...” the letter reads.
United Airlines announced in October that it planned to cut service routes to 11 cities, including Killeen and College Station, effective Jan. 4.
According to the letter, United Airlines’ decision effectively hamstrung regional travel throughout Central Texas, representing a “negative impact on America’s national security.”
The letter also points out that both Killeen, next to Fort Hood, the nation’s largest active-duty armored post, and College Station, which remains the home of Texas A&M University, are vital assets that benefit greatly from accessible regional air travel.
Additionally, the letter makes the claim that United Airlines left the area, “despite current demand for air travel in the College Station and Killeen markets.”
The letter asks United Airlines to provide answers regarding the type of analysis conducted to justify termination of service, including future projections for enplanements, load factors, fuel costs and labor shortages, whether the airline held conversations with the Department of Transportation regarding their termination of service, as well as similar conversations held with officials in both Killeen and College Station regarding underperformance.
For Killeen residents, this letter comes just three weeks after the conclusion of a joint study commissioned by the city’s Department of Aviation.
The study attributed United’s decision to leave to staffing shortages, an inability to increase frequency at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, a failure to win city pairs, rising fuel costs and a market trend toward larger airbus-style aircraft, which are by and large replacing smaller 50-seat regional jets.
The Hearing
However, according to Kirby, the issue of smaller market stability originates with a current and looming pilot shortage.
“There has been a looming pilot shortage in the United States and over the pandemic it became an actual pilot shortage,” Kirby said during the congressional hearing. “We just can’t, at the moment, fly to all the small communities that we would like to ... it’s really about not having enough pilots.”
This would explain the industry shift toward larger aircraft, though the discontinuation of a significant potion of regional aircraft altogether from America’s airlines foreshadows a pessimistic view of the pilot shortage and a clear lack of confidence in the industry’s ability to provide for smaller markets.
Throughout the hours-long hearing Wednesday, during which time senators questioned service providers from five separate airlines on everything from sustainability to vaccine mandates, industry executives maintained that their companies have worked to protect consumers through stringent COVID-19 policies and liberious refund policies, and have not made substantial gains through the pandemic.
In response to a question from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, Kirby said that taxpayers will receive a “return on investment” through the persistance of airline industry.
“The return is what we do for the economy,” he said.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker also pointed out that 30% of the $54 billion allocated to the payroll program were in federal loans.
The unfortunate reality is that, though the airline industry has persisted, its service has not. Regional markets like Killeen are failing around the country and, while it is still possible that United Airlines may return to Killeen in the future, the current market outlook is, from the airline’s perspective, both unlikely and unsustainable.
